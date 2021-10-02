Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Insider Mark Albert Anderson Sells 5,208 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MODN opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 0.96. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

