MoonSwap (MOON) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $178,276.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.65 million and $178,276.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00357394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

