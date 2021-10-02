Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,010 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,763.85 ($75.31).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,808 ($62.82) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £77.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,433.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,776.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This represents a yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71). Also, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.