Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 534,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,273,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 136,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

