mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $10.93 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.76 or 0.44934161 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056957 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002727 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00117927 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00224305 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

