MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $45.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $498.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.01.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $32.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Analysts forecast that MVB Financial will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

