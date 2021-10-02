N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) were up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.38 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Approximately 10,116,578 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 1,794,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.95 ($0.10).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 22.83, a current ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.