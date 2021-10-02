Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $24.68 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $19,540.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00003516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,636.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $551.73 or 0.01158220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.10 or 0.00457853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00292705 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00049222 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.