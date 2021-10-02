National Bank Financial Boosts The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$93.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a $91.00 rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$90.73.

TD stock opened at C$85.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$155.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

