National Bank Financial Raises GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target to C$50.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of GFL opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $38.16.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.