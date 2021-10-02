National Bank Financial Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Shares of TNEYF opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

