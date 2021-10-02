National Bank Financial Upgrades The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Outperform Market Weight

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, August 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$90.73.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE:TD opened at C$85.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$83.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$84.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6299996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.27, for a total value of C$1,386,410.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,262,893.68.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.