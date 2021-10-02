National Bank Financial Weighs in on GFL Environmental Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GFL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

NYSE:GFL opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.