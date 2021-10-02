National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds purchased 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.84 per share, with a total value of $29,439.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $3,416,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 515.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Bankshares by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $945,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.