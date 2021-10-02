Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,491 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 51,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,476,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

