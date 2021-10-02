Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Textron were worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Textron by 79.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Textron in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

