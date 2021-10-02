Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 34,110 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,777 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,110 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $13,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Popular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Popular by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,248,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,761,000 after acquiring an additional 81,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arctis Global LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,962,000 after acquiring an additional 239,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $83.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In other news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,352 shares of company stock worth $3,157,225. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

