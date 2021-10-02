Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Short Interest Update

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 171.3% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,670,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,810,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its holdings in Natural Order Acquisition by 298.9% in the second quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,004,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 752,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,351,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NOAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 2,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,768. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Natural Order Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

