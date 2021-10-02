NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Sells £87,129.27 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).
Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.33 million and a PE ratio of 74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.79. NCC Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 348 ($4.55).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.
NCC Group Company Profile
NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.
