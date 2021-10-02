NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Insider Sells £87,129.27 in Stock

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total value of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 260 ($3.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £803.33 million and a PE ratio of 74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.79. NCC Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 172 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 1%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NCC Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

