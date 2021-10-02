Neste Oyj (NTOIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 4th

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7983 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neste Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

