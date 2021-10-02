Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 919,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $485,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX opened at $613.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $619.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $558.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.