Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $613.15 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.