Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $685.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $619.00 and last traded at $614.58, with a volume of 90155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $599.06.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.61. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.