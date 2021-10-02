Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 458.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NML. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,523,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 780,612 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 179.5% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 369,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% in the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 170,097 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 268,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,147. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

