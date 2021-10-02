Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Update

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a growth of 1,072.3% from the August 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,136,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NEVDF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Nevada Copper has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEVDF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$5.00 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Nevada Copper from C$0.15 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

