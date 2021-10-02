New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.37 Million

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to announce $354.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $347.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.22 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $295.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYCB traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,646,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,111,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 515,377 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

