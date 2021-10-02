Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Sells $522,900.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NEM opened at $53.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

