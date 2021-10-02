NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. NexImmune has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). Research analysts forecast that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

