NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NXRT. Truist upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

