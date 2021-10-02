NFT Alley Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $190,643.30 and approximately $180,006.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00148946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.35 or 1.00027507 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.59 or 0.06784492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

