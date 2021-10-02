NFTb Price Tops $0.27 on Top Exchanges (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 137% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $28.81 million and $3.94 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00106224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00146338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.98 or 1.00245677 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.76 or 0.06860554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002494 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars.

