NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Blackcrane Capital LLC

Blackcrane Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. NICE comprises approximately 12.5% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.21.

Shares of NICE traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

