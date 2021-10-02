Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) vs. Viad (NYSE:VVI) Critical Review

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) and Viad (NYSE:VVI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nielsen and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nielsen 13.93% 23.22% 4.77% Viad -92.11% -86.57% -15.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nielsen and Viad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nielsen 0 5 2 0 2.29 Viad 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nielsen presently has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.47%. Viad has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Nielsen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Viad.

Risk & Volatility

Nielsen has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nielsen and Viad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nielsen $6.29 billion 1.11 -$6.00 million $1.52 12.80 Viad $415.43 million 2.36 -$374.09 million ($5.85) -8.16

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nielsen beats Viad on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics. The corporate segment includes unallocated items such as certain facilities and infrastructure costs as well as intersegment eliminations. The company was founded by Arthur C. Nielsen, Sr. in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Viad

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands. The Pursuit business group refers to the collection of iconic natural and cultural destination experiences. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

