Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in September

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,950. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

