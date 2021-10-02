NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, NIX has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $86,615.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

