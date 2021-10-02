nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $28.72. nLIGHT shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 341 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.84 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.17.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

