Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Nomad Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Shares of NOMD opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.19.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.