Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

