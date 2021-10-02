Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) by 1,421.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,990 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSTD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 168,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

