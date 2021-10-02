NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $16.45 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get NOV alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,318. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.31. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. Equities analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NOV by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.