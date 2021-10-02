NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.08. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

