Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,503 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $43,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,267,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,512,000 after buying an additional 1,872,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 320.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,824,000 after buying an additional 1,510,297 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

Nutrien stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

