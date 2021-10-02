NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in NV5 Global by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in NV5 Global by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NVEE opened at $101.11 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.71 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,253.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $4,433,075 in the last ninety days. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

