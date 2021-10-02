Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.24. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

