Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,486,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,793,000 after acquiring an additional 178,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paychex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

PAYX stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

