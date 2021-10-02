Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCGN. Noble Financial began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.38.

OCGN opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.52 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,586 shares of company stock worth $1,264,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

