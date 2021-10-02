Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.94 on Thursday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($2.51). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,442 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 94,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

