Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the third quarter of 2021 have been going down over the past month. Its strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. The multi-year contract represents a significant driver for the unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. Olin is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, the Epoxy segment is exposed to cost headwinds in raw materials such as natural gas and benzene. Higher commodity costs might also affect Winchester margins.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

