Omni (OMNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00006498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $46.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,272 coins and its circulating supply is 562,956 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

