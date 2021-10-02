OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

OMNIQ stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that OMNIQ will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

